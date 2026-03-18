Vagabond Research

Vagabond Research

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Monkyyy
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Ive been summarizing this sort of thing as "having taste", if your still doing this sort of research maybe find a bunch of bad vibe coders give them this task again. Then give them reading material(in the form of hour's of youtube playlists) from different programming paradigms, randomize the order they are given each playlist, tell the vibe coders to implement the "programming taste" of the paradigm they last, see what happens to these benchmarks.

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1 reply by Hōrōshi バガボンド
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